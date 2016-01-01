Nexans to supply fiber-optic cabling to Huawei

Nexans reported that it will supply 250 km of fiber-optic cabling to Huawei Marine Networks for the construction of the SEA Cable Exchange-1 (SeaX-1) submarine cable, which will connect Mersing in Malaysia with Changi (Singapore) and Batam (Indonesia).

A press release said that Nexans will provide the 24-fiber pair unrepeated (URC-1) cable and a section of terrestrial cable for the project, with work on constructing the cable currently underway at Nexans’ facility in Rognan, Norway. Per TeleGeography, Huawei completed the offshore and inshore marine surveys in May for the full route of the system. The cable, scheduled to be ready for service (RFS) in Q1 2018, will be wholly-owned by Singapore-based Super Sea Cable Networks, which has a license for facilities-based operations (FBO) in Singapore.

The landing in Malaysia will be supported by telecoms infrastructure provider SACOFA, while its Indonesian affiliate Super Sistem Ultima will oversee the Indonesian portion of the project, the release said. The three-stage rollout will be completed in 2021. The first phase will connect Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, and the second stage will connect Singapore to the U.S. via Guam.