Bekaert reports a major expansion of company’s steel cord plant in Russia

Bekaert announces a major expansion for its steel cord plant in Russia

Bekaert announced a major expansion for its steel cord plant in Lipetsk, Russia, opened in 2010, that will expand its capacity by 50 percent by mid-2018.

A press release said that the announcement, made at the plant, was attended by local officials as well as Bekaert Senior Vice President Yvan Lippens, who is responsible for Rubber Reinforcement Operations EMEA. "The expansion of the Lipetsk plant will contribute to the growth of the tire industry based in Russia and the wider CIS," it said. The Lipetsk plant produces steel cord for the tire industry and Dramix® fibers for construction markets, the release said. Bekaert projects continued strong and growing demand from tire manufacturers based in Russia and the wider CIS region.

The release said that Bekaert Lipetsk has also launched the Bekaert Manufacturing Excellence program, which it described as "one of the Group’s global transformation programs." Earlier this year, the Lipetsk plant also implemented BeCare, Bekaert’s Global Safety program which aims at creating a ‘no-harm-to-anyone work environment’ in all Bekaert locations worldwide.