Report: optical cable market to see very large growth out to the year 2022

A report from Allied Market Research projects that the global market for active optical cables (AOCs), estimated at $481.3 million in 2015, should reach $3.48 billion by 2022.

A press release said that the report, which covers the period from 2016 to 2022, shows a compound annual growth rate of 32.7%. The "fresh" report looks at the market, including drivers such as demand for higher bandwidth, growing demand for active optical cable in data centers, a shift of the telecom sector toward faster optical networks and investment of government to improve connectivity.

The report notes that advances in fiber optics technology can boost market growth, the challenge being that there are high initial investments to install active optical cable and challenges from optical network security fiber hacking.

The report is segregated on the basis of connector, product application and protocol for related products, which are used for data center, high performance computing, personal computer, digital signage, consumer electronics, and in other sections such as transport, medical, airport, aircraft and ships. "Topics of market trends, growth, and opportunities, size and forecast have been touched on for each of the (segments)," it said.

The report covers areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA, with key market trends, growth, and opportunities, size and forecast have been highlighted. For more information on the updated report, go

to www.alliedmarketresearch.com.