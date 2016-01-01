Initial Commerce finding: 7 countries dumped wire rod, preliminary duties set

The U.S. Department of Commerce (DoC) made an initial finding that carbon and alloy steel wire rod from Italy, South Korea, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and Britain were being sold in the U.S. market at less than fair value.

DoC is scheduled to make a final antidumping (AD) decision on Jan. 8, 2018, but preliminary AD duties have been set as follows. For Italy, 22.06%; for South Korea, 10.09%; for South Africa, 142.26% for Scaw Metals Group and Consolidated Wire Industries, 135.46% for all others; for Spain, 32.64% for ArcelorMittal Espana SA, 20.25% for all others; for Turkey, 2.80% for Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi A.S. and 8.01% for Icdas Celik Enerji Tersane ve Ulasim Sanayi A.S., 5.41% for all others; for the Ukraine, 44.03% for ArcelorMittal Steel Kryvyi Rih OJSC and Yenakiieve Steel, 34.98% for all others; and for the U.K., 147.63% for Longs Steel UK Limited, 41.96% for all others.

The International Trade Commission (ITC), which will not act until after DoC issues its final decisions, has a decision date of Feb. 22, 2018. Both DoC and ITC have to find in favor of ADs for them to be imposed. The same also goes for a separate related case seeking countervailing duties (CVD).

The above AD trade actions stemmed from petitions filed on behalf of Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc., Nucor Corp., Keystone Consolidated Industries and Charter Steel. A total of 10 countries were involved, the above seven and three others (Belarus, Russia and the UAE) that DoC previously decided, with similar initial findings. U.S. customs authorities will collect duties from the exporters based on those rates.