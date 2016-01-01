Search - Content
General Cable sale: still no official news, but interest is there

Per published reports, some of the world’s top cable companies have made bids to acquire General Cable Corporation.

Prysmian, Nexans and NKT reportedly have submitted their proposals for General Cable, and Southwire has also been mentioned as being interested. Since the news was issued about a possible sale, General Cable’s stock market price had risen to top $1 billion. In July, the company had hired JPMorgan to do a strategic review and identify a possible merger partner in a bid to boost growth and maximize shareholder value.

