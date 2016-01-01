Majority of imported electrical cables that are sold in Ghana are substandard

A nationwide surveillance conducted by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) found that more than 70% of all imported electrical cable brands on the market were substandard and could cause fires.

Stories from multiple media outlets reported that the GSA reported that out of 22 electrical cable brands sampled for laboratory testing, only two, which were manufactured locally, passed the critical safety requirement test for conductor resistance at the GSA Cable Laboratory in Accra. Tests showed that 20 of the brands, all imported products, were not designed or test-approved to meet the requirements in safety standards.

GSA Director General Prof. Alex Dodoo was cited in an interview with the Daily Graphic as saying that "19 out of the 20 imported brands of electrical cables failed the critical safety requirement for conductor resistance and this is dangerous because such cables can cause fires." He said that GSA, as part of its consumer protection and import inspection mandate under the Standards Act, had begun the testing of imported products and market surveillance. A total of 22 brands of electrical cables were purchased from the market in Accra for laboratory tests to prove their authenticity. "Out of the number, two were locally manufactured brands and the remaining 20 were imported ones."

GSA Deputy Director of Public Relations Billy Anaglatey said that most domestic fires could be attributed to the use of inferior wiring and defective electrical materials for buildings. As much as 80% of all domestic fires in the country resulted from the use of substandard electrical cables to wire buildings. "These days, traders warn buyers before they sell the cables to them, but because of the (lower) cost, some buyers still buy the inferior products and that is why some newly built houses which are not yet occupied are catching fire," he said.

A Daily Graphic story said that the imported electrical cables were more than four times cheaper per coil. The story cited one source as saying the problem was "due to manufacturers reneging on quality and safety to produce cheaper cables." The cheap cables used copper-clad aluminum or other metals, had reduced insulation thickness, shorter length per coil and fake labels or packaging, including for quality certification.