Nexans wins second order to supply cable for Abu Dhabi oil field

Nexans reports that it has been chosen as the sole cable supplier for Abu Dhabi’s Nasr II oil field, a project that will require 3,000 km of cable.



A press release said that Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the contractor for the project, chose Nexans Kukdong to deliver the required low-voltage and medium-voltage power cables, instrumentation cable and communication cables. In Sept. 2015, HHIU awarded Nexans a contract to supply 132 kV XLPE insulated three-core subsea power cable for the first phase of the Nasr Oil Field project. The Nexans plant in Halden, Norway, is fulfilling that order.



The latest contract is for the second package of the Nasr Phase II Full Field Development Project off the coast of Abu Dhabi in the Persian Gulf. All engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning work will be carried out by HHI. The MV/LV power cables and instrumentation cables for the second phase of the offshore project will be produced at Nexans plant in Jincheon, Korea, for the completion of construction in the HHI shipyard by June 2018.



“We feel honored that Hyundai Heavy Industries have chosen Nexans’ solutions and entrusted us once again with a contract for full cable supply for this large-scale project,” said Nexans Kukdong CEO Julien Hueber.



The new order calls for power cable from 250 V to 132 kV. The cables are to be made to customer specifications as well as the strictest IEC, BS and NEK standards, and feature innovations, such as fire resistance with water spray for all fire type instrumentation cables, enhanced foundation fieldbus cable with oil resistance, and HYPRON® cabling solutions with lead-free sheath applied to LV/MV (250 V to 32 kV) cables and instrumentation cables.



The Nasr field is a large oil field located some 130 km northwest off the coast of Abu Dhabi City in the UAE. The Nasr Phase II Full Field Development Project is aimed at almost tripling the field’s oil production capacity to 65,000 barrels per day.