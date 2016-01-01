WCMA Meeting & Luncheon to be held Dec. 7

Tickets are still available for the Wire & Cable Manufacturers Alliance’s Dec. 7 meeting and holiday luncheon, which will feature a keynote presentation on electronic threats and opportunities for the industry as well as a business meeting and naming of the 2018 Distinguished Career Recipient winners.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy/game (ages 2-12) for the gift table, and checks made out to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation will be gladly accepted at the event, to be at the Bond Ballroom of the Hilton Homewood Suites Hotel in downtown Hartford at 338 Asylum Street.

The keynote speaker, Neil Ullman, director, Blum Shapiro, will be, “4th Industrial Revolution and the Digital Evolution – Threats and Opportunities for Wire & Cable.”

Tickets are $80, but go to $100 after Dec. 1. You can register on line at www.wcmainc.org. For more details, contact Ed Fenton at tel. 860-331-7074, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .