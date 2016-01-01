Cimteq wins export award

U.K.-based Cimteq, a provider of software for the designing and manufacturing of cables, recently won the award for Export and International Trade from the WCNW Chamber of Commerce.

The honor from WCNW, which represents the West Cheshire and North Wales region, is based on innovativeness, export accomplishments and ability to overcome barriers and to establish and enter new markets. Export activity has risen markedly in recent years, and 80 exporters were said to be eligible for the award.

Cimteq was established in 1998 and now has more than 200 customers on a global scale, including Southwire, Nexans and JDR. The company serves companies in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, South America, U.S., Canada and China.

"We at Cimteq have always worked hard to be the best at what we do," said CEO Ali Shehab. "It is very special when the Chamber of Commerce recognizes our contribution to the industry and the economy."