On Nov. 2, U.K. Minister for Digital Matt Hancock spoke to the Broadband Stakeholder Group 2017 Conference. Below is an edited excerpt that addresses 5G.

Finally, I want to turn to the interaction with mobile. Because of course what really matters to people is not the mode, but the connection. A fast, reliable, secure connection, whenever, wherever, you need it.

In a market that’s increasingly vertically integrated, the links between fiber and mobile are increasingly clear.

At a basic level, I find it astonishing that a large proportion of 4G base stations today are connected via copper and radio links. While this may be adequate for 4G services, it makes it hard to maximize the benefits of 4G, let alone reach the fast approaching multi-gigabit demands of 5G. And we’re going to need fiber spines in much greater density to deliver that 5G connection. I don’t believe 5G and full fiber are alternatives. Even if 5G can bring great speeds to your phone, there’s only ever limited spectrum, so full fiber and 5G are complementary technologies.

Our 5G strategy, published at Budget 2017, sets out how we will lead the world in 5G, and we are working on an update to be published before the end of the year. In October, we launched a competition to select a number of projects to be funded in 2018/19 as part of the 5G Testbeds & Trials program.

This first phase of the program will help encourage the development of a 5G ecosystem in the U.K. and builds on the foundations laid by our investment in the 5G university research announced at the Budget. As with full fiber, our aim is to demonstrate the benefits 5G can deliver for businesses and how new applications and services can be developed using 5G technology.

The full fiber and 5G programs are being taken forward under a shared budget, and we hope to fund joint projects that explore the interplay between the two.

As I travel the world I am yet to find a country more prepared than we are for 5G. I’m absolutely determined that Britain will be at the front of the queue. We have set these goals. We’ve hired some brilliant people to deliver them. We are clear-eyed in our ambition. But it is you, the businesses of Britain, who are going to deliver the connectivity people crave. So take this moment. Rise to the challenge. And together we will give Britain what it needs to be fit for the future.