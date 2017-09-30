Prysmian agrees to acquire General Cable for $3 billion

The Prysmian Group announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire General Cable Corporation for approximately $3 billion, a deal that would bolster Prysmian’s stature as the world’s largest cable manufacturer.

A press release said that the selling price was unanimously approved by each company’s Board of Directors, and that, pending approvals, the deal is expected to close by the third quarter of 2018. France’s Nexans, Denmark’s NKT and China’s Hengtong Optic-Electric were also said to have been bidders. The $3 billion offer ($30 a share) was considered to be a high number as when news initially circulated that General Cable was up for sale. Thre company's stock market value climbed to, and hovered about, $1 billion. The market value, however, does not include debt and certain other General Cable liabilities that Prysmian has agreed to assume, although those exact amounts were not delineated.

The deal was described as “a landmark moment...and a strategic and unique opportunity to create value for our shareholders and customers,” the release said. “Through the combination of two of the premier companies in the cable industry we will be enhancing our position in the sector, by increasing our presence in North America and expanding our footprint in Europe and South America,” said Valerio Battista, Prysmian Group CEO. The Prysmian Group had global sales of some €7.567 million in 2016. The combined group will be present in more than 50 countries with approximately 31,000 employees. Based on pro forma aggregated results for the 12 months ended September 30, 2017, the combined group would have had sales of over €11 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately €930 million, it said.

“This combination is an ideal strategic fit and ensures we are well-positioned to meet the future opportunities and challenges in the dynamic and evolving wire and cable industry,” said General Cable President and CEO Michael T. McDonnell. “Together, we will be able to deliver a robust portfolio of products and services and new product innovation across the full breadth of the wire and cable industry globally. Importantly, Prysmian and General Cable have a shared vision and highly compatible cultures founded on similar values.”

McDonnell, who was named General Cable president in 2015, said that he was “extremely proud of our people’s efforts to transform our business over the past several years, including rationalizing the asset base and refocusing on core businesses, streamlining our supply chain, and accelerating profitable growth and innovation in key segments.”

Per one report, North America represents approximately 15% of Prysmian’s revenues. In it, Battista said that the combined Prysmian-General Cable entity is expected to generate around a third of its sales in North America, while Europe will account for around 54%. Prysmian expects the combined group to generate run-rate pre-tax cost synergies of approximately €150 million within five years following closing mainly from procurement, overhead costs savings and manufacturing footprint optimization. One-off integration costs are estimated at approximately €220 million.

Of note, Prysmian may not be done with acquisitions. The release said that Prysmian’s Board of Directors of Prysmian has requested the Group CFO “to analyze the opportunity... to implement over the next 12 months a rights issue or other comparable structures for an aggregate maximum amount of €500,000,000.”