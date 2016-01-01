Corning buys 3M’s optical fiber and cable business for $900 million

Corning announced that it has bought "substantially all" of 3M’s Communication Markets Division, which is based in Austin, Texas, and has a dedicated manufacturing facility in Pontchâteau, France, and operations in Hannover, Germany.

A press release said that Corning’s Optical Communications segment will acquire some $400 million in annual sales of high bandwidth and optical fiber products. Some 500 3M employees will join Corning as part of the deal, which is expected to be completed in 2018.

"As the industry’s only true end-to-end manufacturer and supplier of optical solutions, we look forward to bringing these two strong organizations together and welcoming a group of outstanding employees," said Clark S. Kinlin, executive vice president, Corning Optical Communications.

Corning executives said the 3M acquisition is part of a multi-year plan to improve results through strategic expansion and investments within the existing business.

In April 2016, Corning paid $305 million to acquire Alliance Fiber Optic Products based in Sunnyvale, California. That same month, Verizon awarded Corning a contract to provide up to 20 million km of optical fiber each year from 2018 through 2020, with a minimum purchase commitment of $1.05 billion.