Country of Algeria plans to lay subsea cable that it will connect to the U.S.

The details are still sparse, but on Dec. 15 the country’s minister of post, telecommunications, technology and digital, Houda Imane Faraoun, told the Algerian newspaper Dernières Infos d’Algérie that the deal "will be signed before the end of 2017."

Per a report in Capacity Media, Faraoun said that the North African country plans to have its own subsea cable to connect with the U.S. The goal is for the cable to terminate at the Algerian city of Annaba, alongside Sea-Me-We 4, which links Algeria to Marseille.

The project is in addition to the Orval subsea cable which is planned to connect Oran in Algeria to Valencia in Spain. Work on that will also start soon, said Faraoun, noting that work has progressed since Algérie Télécom set up a subsidiary in Spain "to iron out all the administrative obstacles that delayed the realization of this project".

Faraoun, speaking to the National People’s Congress, did not say which companies would make and lay the new Annaba-U.S. cable, but Dernières Infos d’Algérie said the project had "operating rights of $34 million."

Of note, Algeria was expected to finalize its first telecom satellite, the Chinese-built Alcomsat-1, which was scheduled to be in final orbital position.