Report: strong demand exists to fuel optical market now through 2025

A report from Research and Markets, "Optical Fiber Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types and End-user," projects that the global optical fiber market will grow at a CAGR of 11.7% through 2025, by which time the market should be worth US$27.88 billion.

A press release said that the growing demands for increase in the speeds of data transfer over a network with minimum data losses has spurred the need for implementations of fiber cables. The losses in copper wire data transmissions had researchers constantly put

on a task to look out for a more efficient method to transmit data.

The release said that the report:

• Highlights key optical fiber solutions thereby allowing organizations to gain revenues by focusing on select products;

• Presents key findings and recommendations that highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the optical fiber systems market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies;

• Provides details about growth development and emerging markets that will held develop/modify business expansion plans;

• Scrutinizes in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it;

• Enhances the decision process by explaining strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution; and

• Examines the current and future impact of the five forces namely: bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants and degree of competition.

The report notes that "the capabilities of existing legacy copper wire cables does not match with the requirements of these technologies." As the amount and speed of transfer of data over the copper wire cables seemed to be very limited and incapable of serving the ever increasing data transmission demands, there has been a need for replacing these cables with better suited alternatives that remain cost effective as well as performance effective.

The key players profiled in the report are Corning Inc., Prysmian SpA, Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co Ltd, Fujikura Limited, Sterlite Technologies, Finolex Cable Limited, OFS Fitel, LLC, Alcatel Lucent, Broadcom Limited and Amphenol Corporation.

