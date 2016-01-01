Search - Content
Search - Industry
Search - People/Events
Search - Forums
Search - Book of Terms
Search - Newsfeeds
Close



jobcenterbanner

FacebookLinkedinYoutubeFlickr

Ukraine sets anti-dumping duties on wire rod from Russia for 5-year period

Ukraine has introduced final anti-dumping duties (AD) of 15.21% on wire rod from the Russian Federation for a period of five years.

A report from Interfax-Ukraine, the decision made by the Interdepartmental Commission for International Trade, dated Dec. 28, 2017, was published in a newspaper, Uriadovy Kurier. The decision takes affect 60 days from the publication date.

The story reported that a statement by the commission said that an investigation showed that the Russian products were dumped, and that they caused substantial damage to the national commodity producers froim 2014-2016. It noted that there was a decrease in the volume of production (8.55%) and capacity usage (10.85%) and a corresponding drop (7.20%) in the domestic market share. Also, domestic staffing dropped (15.37%), and the volume of investments declined (8.01%).

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to TwitterSubmit to LinkedIn
Wire 2018

The Wire Association International, Inc. | 71 Bradley Rd. | Suite 9 | Madison, CT  06443-2662 USA | Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved.

Contact Us | Terms & Conditions | Site Map | Help