Singapore going deep to lay power cables to avoid future grid disruption

A $2.4 billion infrastructure project in Singapore has seen the construction of three underground cable tunnels buried some 60 meters deep—the equivalent of a 20-story building—as part of a 40-km power transmission cable project to replace the existing grid.

A report in straitstimes.com said that the project by the SP Group, which oversees the power supply, has seen the construction of the North-South Tunnel, East-West Tunnel and Jurong Island-Pioneer Tunnel completed in 2017. The laying of power cables will be ongoing through 2022. The cables, which will replace eight existing circuits that span 40 km across Singapore, will begin transmitting electricity progressively from the end of this year. The existing cables are so old that they need inspecting once every three months, which adds to maintenance costs.

SP Group Infrastructure and Projects Managing Director Michael Chin said in media reports that while most of the tunnels are 60 m deep, in some points they are as deep as 80 m, the deepest of any tunnel in Singapore to date. Most of the tunnels themselves are 6 m in diameter, although in spots that can be as large as 11 m. The lifespan of the cables is 30 years, and they can be replaced up to four times inside the tunnels, which themselves are designed to last 120 years. A key goal of the initiative is that the power cables will be much easier to replace than cables that currently run under roads and require traffic to be disrupted as engineers dig up and cover the streets.

The tunnels, the report said, will be able to house up to 1,200 km of high-voltage electricity cable, more than three times the distance between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. The new tunnel system will also have preventive maintenance equipment that can provide a visual, live coverage of the tunnels in order to increase efficiency.

Of note, all land below 30 m belongs to the state, so the cables do not have to follow the roads and can run in straight lines deep beneath private property.