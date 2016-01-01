Fort Wayne Metals acquisition will help bolster its presence in medical sector

Fort Wayne Metals (FWM) has acquired G&S Titanium (G&S), a company in Wooster, Ohio, that specializes in titanium and specialty alloy wire and bar drawing.

A press release said that G&S, founded in 1979, produces titanium medical bar and wire from 0.031 in. to 0.669 in., titanium beta alloy spring wire, strain hardened bar up to 2.5 in. and shaped and clad bars in a range of titanium and specialty alloys. The company will remain in its current facilities and operate under the name G&S Bar and Wire, LLC.

The acquisition, the release said, will allow Fort Wayne Metals to better support critical applications in the medical device industry by adding new products and capabilities to their portfolio. "Over the years, we have continually expanded our range of products and services in the realm of titanium and specialty alloys," said FWM Chairman and CEO Scott Glaze. "G&S is helping us increase our footprint even further, which will allow us to serve our customers better – for example by providing them with larger diameter materials. We’re well familiar with the quality G&S provides and the deep technical knowledge of their people, and look forward to learning from each other as we grow together."

An ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and AS 9100 registered company, FWM notes that it has more than 1,000 full-and part-time employees at its corporate headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and operations in Columbia City, Indiana, and Castlebar, Ireland.