Rising Industry Hotshots

General Information



The objective of Rising Hotshots is to recognize wire and cable professionals under the age of 40 who are working in an operations capacity and doing an incredible job. The younger generation is essential to the industry, and the Association wants to spotlight some of the best achievers in a future issue of Wire Journal International.

Application/Nominating Process

• An online nominating form, which will serve as the application, has been generated to facilitate the process.

• The nominations must be made by a supervisor of the nominee or by an operational manager/executive in the company.

• Nominated individuals must be working in the operations function.

• Nominated individuals can be representing any wire and cable industry sector.

• No more than one (1) individual can be nominated from a plant and no more than two candidates can be nominated from a company.

• We recommend that the nominee be aware of the nomination.

What is needed in the application process;

1. Name, company, address, company/plant size, industry sector

2. Brief description (no more than 50 words) of the individual's current responsibilities

3. Detailed description of the specific reason for the nominations (up to 150 words)

4. List of prior positions, degrees if any, and other noteworthy professional accomplishments

5. Photograph (no less than 200 KB). If selected, the photo will appear in the Wire Journal International. Corporate headshots are acceptable, as well as a photo from the plant floor or with a backdrop of the company name.

Selection – The WAI Board of Directors will select 2017 winners.

Application Deadline - July 31, 2017

Questions: Mark Marselli, editor-in-chief, Wire Journal International, email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , tel. 203.453.2777 ext. 132, or Marc Murray, Director of Education and Member Services, WAI, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. tel. 203.453.2777 ext. 121

Submission link: https://goo.gl/K4Qte5

Please note: you can save your application to complete later if all required materials cannot be submitted at this time.